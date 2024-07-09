WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump jr. | marco rubio | rinos | vice president | vote | democrats | tea party

Donald Trump Jr. Warns About Rubio as VP

By    |   Tuesday, 09 July 2024 10:01 AM EDT

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., could be a risky choice as a running mate for Donald Trump, because Senate "RINOs" might be tempted to vote with Democrats to impeach Trump in order for the more establishment Rubio to become president, according to Donald Trump Jr., Newsweek reported Tuesday

"I have a good relationship with Marco, but there's some truth about having someone that's a little more establishment in there," Trump Jr said on his Triggered podcast. "It's like, wouldn't the Senate RINOs [Republicans in Name Only], wouldn't they love that?"

The president's son added: "By the time my father's hand moves off the Bible in the swearing-in process, the second it moves off, it would be like, 'Impeachment!' There's something about having someone outside the establishment to sort of further protect you from that establishment."

Newsweek noted that when Rubio won his Florida Senate seat in 2010, well before Trump successfully campaigned for president, Rubio ran as part of the fiscally conservative Tea Party movement, which was considered against the Republican establishment at the time.

In addition, Rubio in recent years has aligned himself with a number of Trump's main political views and was not one of the seven GOP senators who voted to convict Trump in the former president's second impeachment trial.

Rubio is one of several prominent conservatives who pundits say is a potential choice as a running mate. Trump is expected to make an announcement before the Republican National Convention on Monday, according to Newsweek.

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., could be a risky choice as a running mate for Donald Trump, because Senate "RINOs" might be tempted to vote with Democrats to impeach Trump in order for the more establishment Rubio to become president, according to Donald Trump Jr.
donald trump jr., marco rubio, rinos, vice president, vote, democrats, tea party
247
2024-01-09
Tuesday, 09 July 2024 10:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved