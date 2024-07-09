Donald Trump Jr. Warns About Rubio as VP

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., could be a risky choice as a running mate for Donald Trump, because Senate "RINOs" might be tempted to vote with Democrats to impeach Trump in order for the more establishment Rubio to become president, according to Donald Trump Jr., Newsweek reported Tuesday

"I have a good relationship with Marco, but there's some truth about having someone that's a little more establishment in there," Trump Jr said on his Triggered podcast. "It's like, wouldn't the Senate RINOs [Republicans in Name Only], wouldn't they love that?"

The president's son added: "By the time my father's hand moves off the Bible in the swearing-in process, the second it moves off, it would be like, 'Impeachment!' There's something about having someone outside the establishment to sort of further protect you from that establishment."

Newsweek noted that when Rubio won his Florida Senate seat in 2010, well before Trump successfully campaigned for president, Rubio ran as part of the fiscally conservative Tea Party movement, which was considered against the Republican establishment at the time.

In addition, Rubio in recent years has aligned himself with a number of Trump's main political views and was not one of the seven GOP senators who voted to convict Trump in the former president's second impeachment trial.

Rubio is one of several prominent conservatives who pundits say is a potential choice as a running mate. Trump is expected to make an announcement before the Republican National Convention on Monday, according to Newsweek.