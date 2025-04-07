Rep. Spartz: Ukraine Must Cede Land to Russia to End War

Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., a Ukrainian-born lawmaker, says Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy must cede land to Russia to end the war.

"I just don't see how [Ukraine] can be positioned to demand to keep the land. If they would be winning the war, that will be very different," Spartz told The Telegraph before a town hall last weekend in Indiana.

"As I said two years ago, the best thing is to win wars as fast as you can. As long as it takes usually doesn't end very well for democracies," she said.

She also criticized Zelenskyy, saying Ukrainians should vote him out, warning that if he is reelected, "they're going to lose the rest of the country."

Zelenskyy met the leaders of the British and French armed forces in Kyiv on Saturday to discuss the potential deployment of a multinational peacekeeping force to Ukraine, despite the reluctance of President Donald Trump to provide security guarantees.

Trump, who has been pushing for a ceasefire in the war in Ukraine, temporarily paused military aid to Kyiv and has repeatedly said that the country will never join the NATO military alliance.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.