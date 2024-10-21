Trump: Harris Would Be '4 More Years of Incompetence'

Former President Donald Trump told an energetic crowd in Greenville, North Carolina, that a vote for Vice President Kamala Harris in this year’s presidential election would be a vote for “four more years of incompetence [and] stupidity.”

“Our country is being crippled and destroyed by Kamala Harris,” Trump said during his rally Monday afternoon, which was carried by Newsmax. “How the hell did that ever happen? How did that ever happen?

"The guy [President Joe Biden] had 14 million votes. I'm no fan of his, by the way, but he had 14 million votes. She had none. She was the first to lose [in the 2020 primary election]. Twenty-two people, she was the first out.”

“She never made it to the great state of Iowa, never made it,” the former president said, recalling the previous election cycle. “And well, you know, they talk about it. She is a threat to democracy. I mean, that's really it.

"She's a threat to a lot of things. But that's the way it has to be, because we're winning by a lot. We're leading by a lot. We're leading in the polls. Every single state looks like we're doing really well. And with your support on Nov. 5, America will be bigger, better, bolder, richer, safer, and stronger than ever before.”

“This election is a choice between whether we will have four — think of this, four more years. Could you stand it?” the GOP presidential nominee said. “It's four more years of incompetence, stupidity and failure and disaster. Or whether we will begin the four greatest years in the history of our country. I think we have a real chance and we were set back.”

As of Monday, the RealClearPolitics’ polling average shows that Trump has a razor-thin lead over Democrat rival Harris in North Carolina, 48.4%-47.9%, with two weeks to go before Election Day.

