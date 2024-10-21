N.C. GOP Chair to Newsmax: Record Voting in Helene-Hit Areas

Jason Simmons, chair of the North Carolina GOP, told Newsmax on Monday that the areas of the state ripped by Hurricane Helene have seen "record turnout" during the early voting period.

"I had the opportunity to travel to western North Carolina and visit with our leaders last week before the start of early voting and was very confident after visiting with them that their resolve, their commitment to getting out the vote, is high," Simmons said during an appearance on "Wake Up America." "What we saw then, after the first day of early voting, record turnout in these impacted counties and what we've seen is indicative across the state.

"More than a million North Carolinians have already cast a ballot. Republican turnout is way up. Democrat turnout is way down. People are ready to fire [Democrat presidential nominee] Kamala Harris and send her home."

Former President Donald Trump is reportedly making multiple stops in the storm-battered areas of North Carolina on Monday, which Simmons said is likely to be well received by the residents in the absence of substantial federal assistance.

"As I've had an opportunity to visit with people in western North Carolina, they feel very much abandoned by the federal government, and the state response has been very lackluster," he said. "And so, people are ready to see President Trump once again in western North Carolina and then see him get into the White House to be able to have the strength and the resolve that they need also in the White House."

The state GOP official also shared his thoughts on why there has been such a bump in early voting among Republicans, who have historically shunned the practice.

"People understand that they're not better off than they were four years ago, and, as a result, they are showing up to the polls in record numbers," Simmons said. "Republicans, unaffiliated voters, they are making sure to fire Kamala Harris and send Donald Trump back to the White House."

FiveThirtyEight polling shows that Trump is ahead in North Carolina 48.2% to Harris’ 47.4%, which Simmons said has been a trend in the swing state in recent years.

"North Carolina has always been a very close battleground state for the last number of cycles and so, as we continue to focus on identifying and turning out our vote, we make sure that they understand where to vote, how to vote but, more importantly, make a plan and get out and vote," he added.

