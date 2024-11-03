Trump Set to Make Closing Pitch in Georgia

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump will take the stage in Macon, Georgia, on Sunday evening in one of his final rallies ahead of Tuesday's election.

The rally is Trump's third of the day. He also campaigned in Lititz, Pennsylvania, and Kinston, North Carolina. His Georgia speech will be carried live on Newsmax and simulcast on Newsmax2.

In Macon, Trump is expected to take aim at "Kamalanomics," referring to Democrat nominee Kamala Harris, whose economic policies the past four years as vice president have made it "nearly impossible for hard-working Georgians to buy their first homes. Whether they're paying rent or looking to own, Georgians are weighed down by a cost-of-living crisis," Trump's campaign said in a statement ahead of his appearance.

Trump's rally is part of a full-court press by both Democrats and Republicans in the state, one of seven battlegrounds that will determine Tuesday's winner. It comes less than a week after his rally at Georgia Tech University in Atlanta.

Harris is campaigning in Augusta, Georgia, on Sunday alongside former President Bill Clinton. Harris was in Atlanta on Saturday. First lady Jill Biden was also in Macon on Saturday in addition to two other stops in support of Harris.

Trump running mate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, will hold a rally in Cobb County, Georgia, on Monday.

According to the RealClearPolitics polling average, Trump has a 2.3-point lead over Harris in Georgia, the second-largest lead by either candidate behind only Arizona, where Trump has a 2.6-point lead, according to RCP.