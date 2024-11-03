WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | rally | macon | election | harris

Trump Set to Make Closing Pitch in Georgia

By    |   Sunday, 03 November 2024 05:48 PM EST

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump will take the stage in Macon, Georgia, on Sunday evening in one of his final rallies ahead of Tuesday's election.

The rally is Trump's third of the day. He also campaigned in Lititz, Pennsylvania, and Kinston, North Carolina. His Georgia speech will be carried live on Newsmax and simulcast on Newsmax2.

In Macon, Trump is expected to take aim at "Kamalanomics," referring to Democrat nominee Kamala Harris, whose economic policies the past four years as vice president have made it "nearly impossible for hard-working Georgians to buy their first homes. Whether they're paying rent or looking to own, Georgians are weighed down by a cost-of-living crisis," Trump's campaign said in a statement ahead of his appearance.

Trump's rally is part of a full-court press by both Democrats and Republicans in the state, one of seven battlegrounds that will determine Tuesday's winner. It comes less than a week after his rally at Georgia Tech University in Atlanta.

Harris is campaigning in Augusta, Georgia, on Sunday alongside former President Bill Clinton. Harris was in Atlanta on Saturday. First lady Jill Biden was also in Macon on Saturday in addition to two other stops in support of Harris. 

Trump running mate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, will hold a rally in Cobb County, Georgia, on Monday.

According to the RealClearPolitics polling average, Trump has a 2.3-point lead over Harris in Georgia, the second-largest lead by either candidate behind only Arizona, where Trump has a 2.6-point lead, according to RCP.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump will take the stage in Macon, Georgia, on Sunday evening in one of his final rallies ahead of Tuesday's election.
trump, rally, macon, election, harris
251
2024-48-03
Sunday, 03 November 2024 05:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved