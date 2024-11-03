WATCH TV LIVE

Trump: Democratic Party – Not Its Voters – Is 'Demonic'

By    |   Sunday, 03 November 2024 02:16 PM EST

At a rally in Pennsylvania, Trump turned his attention to the Democratic Party, which he called "demonic."

But he was quick to point out he was referencing the party itself — not the voters within.

"This is a group of people, large group of people, larger than people think, but it's a very demonic party," Trump told his Lititz, Pennsylvania, campaign rally Sunday morning, which aired in part on Newsmax and in full on the free Newsmax2 streaming platform

"It's become that way."

In a week President Joe Biden called Trump supporters "garbage" and Vice President Kamala Harris surrogate shamed female Trump supporters, saying those behind Trump are neither "smart" nor "strong women," Trump made sure the media knows he was not shaming registered Democrats but the party apparatus.

"The people aren't," Trump continued. "Democrats, regular Democrats aren't. Most of them agree with what I am saying."

Trump was speaking generally about the stacking of elections in favor of Democrats, including a curious campaign to stop voter ID, which Trump said can only be opposed if you intend to "cheat" to win elections and retain power over the people.

"We do need people to say it, and we have to have it," Trump said of his continued calls for election integrity.

If you challenge Democrats for election integrity, Trump said you are going to be shamed, called a "horrible person," and denounced as a "conspiracy theorist."

"'He's a conspiracy theorist!'" Trump said, mocking his critics. "They don't tell you that they cheated.

"Think of it: They spied on my campaign, and they refuse to even acknowledge it to this day. But people acknowledge it."

Trump denounced "Biden has been taken out by his party."

"I can start using the word crooked" with regard to Harris and decision-makers in the Democratic Party who bounced the constitutionally election Democrat nominee, Biden, for an unelected, handpicked replacement, Harris.

"She's got major Trump derangement syndrome," Trump continued, joking. "They were going to operate to see if they could fix it, but it was so severe that the doctor said it would be a waste of a surgeon's time."

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

