Trump Denounces 'Corrupt' Polls in 'Crooked Country'

Lashing back at what he said are "corrupt" polls, including Saturday's Des Moines Register poll, Republican nominee Donald Trump called the election "rigged."

"It's all corrupt; she's corrupt," Trump told his Lititz, Pennsylvania, campaign rally Sunday morning, which aired in part on Newsmax and in full on the free Newsmax2 streaming platform.

"I am running against a totally corrupt person, and I'm really not running against her. I'm running against a corrupt machine called the Democrat Party. It's totally a corrupt party."

At another point in a campaign rally that went long and wildly off script even by Trump's standards, Trump called the Democratic Party "demonic."

Among his targets was impeachment No. 1 architect Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

"It's totally a corrupt party, guys like Adam Schiff, shifty Schiff," Trump said. "These are corrupt people. And to think he will probably be a senator. Can you believe it?

"Watermelon head. No, he's a watermelon head. He's got the smallest neck I've even seen. I don't know how the hell he can hold up that enlarged watermelon head. What an ugly guy both inside and out."

Trump said it is "now or never" as the election comes to a close.

"This is it. This is the moment. We've being waiting nine years for this, and we've got two days. And we've got all this crap going on with the press and with the fake stuff and the fake polls," he said.

"By the way, the polls are just as corrupt as some of the writers back there.

"They can make those polls sing. They can make them sing. They brag about it."

Trump pointed to Sunday morning's competing polls in Iowa, between Emerson College and the Des Moines Register.

"I've got a poll that I'm up 10 points in Iowa," Trump said. "One of my enemies just put out a poll: I'm 3 down."

Trump said the "enemy" Des Moines Register does not reflect the electorate.

"[GOP Iowa Sen.] Joni Ernst called me: 'You're killing it in Iowa,'" Trump said. "The farmers love me, and I love them.

"They came up, they just announced a fake poll. Hey, think of it, right before the election that I'm 3 points down.

"I'm not down in Iowa."

Trump pointed to his administration's "$28 billion" from Chinese tariffs "for the farmers."

"Because China screwed the farmers," Trump continued, "and then they tell me I'm down in Iowa. I don't think so.

"And you know what? A good poll — Emerson, no friend of mine — they said that poll is wrong."

Trump said, as did Trump campaign pollster Tony Fabrizio, that the Des Moines Register was "highly skewed."

"Why did they do that?" Trump asked.

"Our country is a crooked country. It's a crooked country, and we're going to make it straight.

"And it's not an easy thing to do. They want to put you in jail because you want to make it straight."

Trump mentioned to the Justice Department and Fulton County, Georgia, attempts to prosecute him for contesting the 2020 election.

"Think of it: They cheat on elections and they want to put you in jail when you call them on it," Trump said.

"It's the most incredible thing I've ever seen, but I love it. You know why? We've proven something, we've shown something, and we're going to get it fixed.

"We've got to win this election. It's all up to now. We've got two days. We've been working for nine years."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com