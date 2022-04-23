Trump Endorses LaRose for Ohio Secretary of State

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday endorsed Ohio’s Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose for another term in office.

"Frank LaRose is Ohio’s Secretary of State, having presided over two statewide elections and served as a state senator from northeast Ohio. As a state senator, he focused on election integrity, government efficiency, transparency and tax reform," Trump said in a statement Saturday.

"Having been raised on a family farm, Frank is a hard worker and, as a teenager, was an Eagle Scout. He served in the United States Army in the 101st Airborne, and ultimately served in the U.S. Special Forces as a Green Beret. During his decade in uniform, Frank received numerous commendations including the Bronze Star."

"Frank is dedicated to Secure Elections—the most important work he can do—with every legal vote counted, no ballot harvesting, and all votes counted on election day," Trump continued. "I won Ohio big, twice, and Frank is committed to ‘making it easy to vote and impossible to cheat.’ I give Frank LaRose my complete and total endorsement!"