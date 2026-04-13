WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: donald trump | immigration | enforcement | midterms | dhs | conservatives | allies

Trump Allies Push Mass Deportations, Say He's Abandoning Base

By    |   Monday, 13 April 2026 07:11 PM EDT

A group of conservatives aligned with President Donald Trump is pushing him to aggressively expand immigration enforcement as his administration signals a shift to less deportation rhetoric ahead of the midterm elections, Axios reported.

The Mass Deportation Coalition, a group of immigration law and policy experts, former senior and rank-and-file law enforcement officials, advocates, and supporters that launched in February, last week released a playbook to fulfill the largest deportation push in U.S. history.

Its members include Mark Morgan, the former head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection; Erik Prince, a Trump ally and former Blackwater CEO; and some conservative organizations like the Heritage Foundation.

"Our basic goal of the mass deportation coalition is to actually provide Trump with what we call kind of a right flank, saying, 'No, Mr. President, you're listening to the wrong people,'" Morgan told Axios.

The Oversight Project's Mike Howell leads the coalition.

"If Trump had said what industry wanted [on the campaign trail], 'I'm going to keep the illegals here so you can have cheap labor,' he would not be in the White House," Howell, a former Homeland Security official in Trump's first term, told Axios.

"He'd be in a prison cell right now. The president has only gotten pressure in his face to tone down the enforcement," he added.

"The truth is the first year was not a year of mass deportation. A conscious decision was made to go after the worst first, which was — we'll call it — a deviation from the central campaign promise of mass deportations."

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told Politico in a statement that the administration's immigration enforcement policy remains unchanged.

"Nobody is changing the Administration's immigration enforcement agenda," she said earlier this month.

"President Trump's highest priority has always been the deportation of illegal alien criminals who endanger American communities. As the Department of Homeland Security has repeatedly said, approximately 70 percent of deportations to date have been illegal aliens with criminal records."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
A group of conservatives aligned with President Donald Trump is pushing him to aggressively expand immigration enforcement as his administration signals a shift to less deportation rhetoric ahead of the midterm elections, Axios reported.
donald trump, immigration, enforcement, midterms, dhs, conservatives, allies, deportations
330
2026-11-13
Monday, 13 April 2026 07:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved