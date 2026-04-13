Trump Allies Push Mass Deportations, Say He's Abandoning Base

A group of conservatives aligned with President Donald Trump is pushing him to aggressively expand immigration enforcement as his administration signals a shift to less deportation rhetoric ahead of the midterm elections, Axios reported.

The Mass Deportation Coalition, a group of immigration law and policy experts, former senior and rank-and-file law enforcement officials, advocates, and supporters that launched in February, last week released a playbook to fulfill the largest deportation push in U.S. history.

Its members include Mark Morgan, the former head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection; Erik Prince, a Trump ally and former Blackwater CEO; and some conservative organizations like the Heritage Foundation.

"Our basic goal of the mass deportation coalition is to actually provide Trump with what we call kind of a right flank, saying, 'No, Mr. President, you're listening to the wrong people,'" Morgan told Axios.

The Oversight Project's Mike Howell leads the coalition.

"If Trump had said what industry wanted [on the campaign trail], 'I'm going to keep the illegals here so you can have cheap labor,' he would not be in the White House," Howell, a former Homeland Security official in Trump's first term, told Axios.

"He'd be in a prison cell right now. The president has only gotten pressure in his face to tone down the enforcement," he added.

"The truth is the first year was not a year of mass deportation. A conscious decision was made to go after the worst first, which was — we'll call it — a deviation from the central campaign promise of mass deportations."

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told Politico in a statement that the administration's immigration enforcement policy remains unchanged.

"Nobody is changing the Administration's immigration enforcement agenda," she said earlier this month.

"President Trump's highest priority has always been the deportation of illegal alien criminals who endanger American communities. As the Department of Homeland Security has repeatedly said, approximately 70 percent of deportations to date have been illegal aliens with criminal records."