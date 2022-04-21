Trump Endorses Ohio Reps. Bill Johnson, Mike Carey, Brad Wenstrup

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday endorsed the reelection bids of Ohio Republican Reps. Bill Johnson, Mike Carey, and Brad Wenstrup.

His endorsements came in three Thursday statements.

"Congressman Bill Johnson is a fantastic Representative of the people of Ohio’s 6th Congressional District," Trump’s statement said.

"A 26-year U.S. Air Force veteran and a respected leader in Ohio, Bill is fighting to Support our Military and Vets, Defend our Second Amendment, Secure the Southern Border, Promote American Energy Independence and Protect the Coal, Oil, and Gas Jobs that come with it. Bill Johnson was an early supporter of our MAGA movement, and he has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"

Trump said this about Wenstrup: "Congressman Brad Wenstrup is doing a terrific job for the wonderful people of Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District! A physician and co-chairman of the Republican Doctors’ Caucus, Brad is working hard to Lower Health Care Costs and provide our Seniors with the Care they deserve. Brad is also a Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve, and is a strong supporter of our Military, Vets, Law Enforcement, Small Business and the Second Amendment. Brad Wenstrup has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"

Congressman Mike Carey "is doing a fantastic job representing the people of Ohio’s 15th Congressional District," Trump said in another statement. "With my endorsement, Mike resoundingly won his special election last year. True to his campaign promises, Mike has been a courageous fighter for Ohio and our Economy. He is Strong on the Border, Tough on Crime, Defends the Second Amendment, and as a Veteran, he is actively working to support our Brave Military and Vets. Mike Carey has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"