Trump: Jewish People Who Vote for Mamdani Are 'Stupid'

President Donald Trump labeled Jewish citizens of New York City who vote for socialist mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani as "stupid" in a fiery Election Day post.

"Any Jewish person that votes for Zohran Mamdani, a proven and self professed JEW HATER, is a stupid person!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social Tuesday morning.

New York City voters head to the polls today in a closely watched mayoral election that could redefine the city's political direction.

With incumbent Mayor Eric Adams no longer seeking reelection, the race has come down to three high-profile contenders: Democratic Party nominee Zohran Mamdani, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo running as an independent, and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

Mamdani, a state assemblyman and self-described democratic socialist, surged to prominence after defeating the establishment candidate Cuomo in the Democratic primary earlier this year under the city's ranked-choice voting system.

Some observers see the Big Apple's mayoral election as a battle for the soul of the modern Democratic Party and worry the 34-year-old Mamdani will become the new face of the party if elected.

Mamdani has divided New York's Jewish population with his anti-Israel rhetoric coupled with his threat to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he comes to the city, based on charges brought by the International Criminal Court.

Cuomo, seeking a political comeback, has positioned himself as a centrist alternative, arguing that Mamdani's agenda would drive businesses and middle-class families out of the city.

His campaign received a boost from unlikely allies: President Donald Trump and entrepreneur Elon Musk have both endorsed Cuomo as the only viable counter to what they describe as Mamdani's "radical" platform.

Meanwhile, Sliwa, the Guardian Angels founder, remains a long shot in the overwhelmingly Democratic city but continues to draw attention with his tough-on-crime message.

Recent polls show Mamdani maintaining a solid lead over Cuomo with Sliwa trailing in third.