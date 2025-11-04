Envoy Akunis: Mamdani Poses 'Clear and Immediate Threat' to NYC's Jews

Israel's consul general in New York, Ofir Akunis, warned that Democrat mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani poses a "clear and immediate danger" to the city's Jewish community because he supports pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

Speaking to Israel's army radio, Akunis, a former Likud minister, said Mamdani's positions would embolden "pro-terror protesters, mistakenly labeled here as pro-Palestinian," to "march and riot through New York's streets," reports Haaretz.

"There is a clear and immediate threat to Jewish institutions and synagogues, most of which are secured by the New York Police Department," Akunis said.

"These include those that have been targeted by these demonstrators in the past."

He added that Mamdani's election "would pose a clear and present danger to the safety of Jewish communities and Israelis visiting here," urging vigilance.

"A warning should be issued to all Jewish communities, not just some," he said.

Also on Monday, President Donald Trump weighed in on the race, calling on voters to choose former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a three-term Democrat, over Mamdani.

"It is my obligation to run the Nation, and it is my strong conviction that New York City will be a Complete and Total Economic and Social Disaster should Mamdani win," Trump wrote in a social media post.

Trump also warned he would withhold federal funds "other than the very minimum as required" if Mamdani is elected.

"I would much rather see a Democrat, who has had a Record of Success, WIN," he wrote, referring to Cuomo, "than a Communist with no experience and a Record of COMPLETE AND TOTAL FAILURE."

"Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice," Trump added.

"You must vote for him, and hope he does a fantastic job. He is capable of it, Mamdani is not!"

Trump also took a swipe at Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, saying, "We must also remember this — A vote for Curtis Sliwa (who looks much better without the beret!) is a vote for Mamdani."

He was referring to Sliwa's trademark red hat as the founder of the Guardian Angels.

Cuomo, responding to Trump's post, said the endorsement underscored the stakes in the race.

"We need a mayor who can stand up to Donald Trump," Cuomo said.

He repeated Trump's threat to stop funding the city and send in the National Guard.

"Trump will go through Mamdani like a hot knife through butter," he said.

Later Monday evening, Mamdani responded publicly at a campaign event in Astoria, Queens, saying he had long expected Trump to back Cuomo.

"In these final days, what was rumored, what was feared, has become, naked and unabashed," Mamdani said, according to The New York Times.

"The MAGA movement's embrace of Andrew Cuomo is reflective of Donald Trump's understanding that this would be the best mayor for him," said Mamdani.

"[He is] not the best mayor for New York City, not the best mayor for New Yorkers, but the best mayor for Donald Trump and his administration," he added.