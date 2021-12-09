Trump: McConnell 'Giving it Away' on Debt Ceiling

Former President Donald Trump ripped into Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Wednesday and accused the minority leader of "giving it away" when it came to negotiations with Democrats regarding the debt ceiling.

Trump made his comments in an interview with SiriusXM’s Patriot channel.

"Well, I got him elected because when I endorsed him and helped him with his commercials and the other stuff, I got this guy elected and I regret I didn't run somebody in the primary against him because he's been terrible," Trump said.

"Look, he's now giving it away with the debt ceiling. He could have used the debt ceiling to get rid of Build Back Worse and he could have used it. And he would've won. It's a powerful thing. He gave it away today for nothing. He got nothing from it.

"He gave them a two-month extension. What was that all about? And that gave them time to get their act together."

Trump had also issued a statement on Wednesday blasting McConnell.

''Mitch McConnell just folded on the debt ceiling, a total victory for the Democrats — didn't use it to kill the $5 Trillion Dollar (real number!) Build Back Worse Bill that will essentially change the fabric of our country forever,'' Trump wrote in a Save America PAC statement.

"The Old Crow's two-month extension, and the break up of the bill into two parts, gave the Democrats everything they needed."

During the SiriusXM interview he also told "Breitbart News Saturday" host Matt Boyle that he would not recommend America boycott the 2022 Olympics in China. The U.S. is planning a diplomatic boycott of the winter games.

"You know, you hurt the athletes," he said. "Look, Jimmy Carter tried it, a bigger version of that, and it was a big failure. I think that there are many things that we can do that are much more powerful than that.

"You know, that sends a double signal. It also sends a very negative vibe. No, I don't think I’d do it. I think it's unfair to the athletes. I think it's unfair in a lot of ways to a lot of other countries. I would not do that. I would do other things that are more powerful than that, but it was done before and it didn't work. That was under Jimmy Carter, who now goes down as the second worst president."