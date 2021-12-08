Trump Says McConnell Folding 'All the Cards,' Lacks 'Guts to Play Them'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., gave Democrats until mid-December to find a resolution to raise the debt ceiling, but now he hopes to find GOP votes to support Democrats, and former President Donald Trump is blasting the Republican leader for folding on the issue.

''Mitch McConnell just folded on the debt ceiling, a total victory for the Democrats — didn't use it to kill the $5 trillion dollar (real number!) Build Back Worse Bill that will essentially change the fabric of our country forever,'' Trump wrote in a Save America PAC statement Wednesday night.

Now, Trump is predicting McConnell's seeking support for Democrats will lead to the ''Build Back Better'' bill being passed by the Senate and sent to President Joe Biden's desk for a signature.

''The Old Crow's two-month extension, and the break up of the bill into two parts, gave the Democrats everything they needed,'' Trump's statement continued. ''The Dems would have folded completely if Mitch properly played his hand, and if not, the debt ceiling scenario would be far less destructive than the bill that will get passed.''

McConnell could have killed the additional spending Biden is touting by just not giving in on raising the debt ceiling, according to Trump.

''He has all the cards to win, but not the 'guts' to play them,'' Trump's statement concluded.

''Instead, he gives our country away, just like he did with the two Senate seats in Georgia, and the presidency itself. The Old Crow is a disaster!''

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told Newsmax earlier this month that the Congressional Budget Office is due to deliver an updated score on the price of the spending bill, after estimating the cost in mid-November — as Trump said — at $5 trillion.