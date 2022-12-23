Joe DiGenova to Newsmax: FBI Leadership Destroyed Agency

Joseph diGenova and Victoria Toensing, one-time members of former President Donald Trump's legal team, said Friday on Newsmax that the FBI's leadership has destroyed the agency.

On "Rob Schmitt Tonight," the couple called attention to FBI Director Christopher A. Wray and his potential role in signing off on operations discovered in Elon Musk's "Twitter Files," like the company's consulting of James A. Baker. Twitter's former deputy general counsel, Baker had previously served in the FBI and was a key figure in the social media platform's decision to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story.

"Christopher Wray has authorized all of the acts that you have seen revealed with regard to social media, Twitter, and others," diGenova claimed. "There's nothing surprising about it."

The attorney also called for Wray to be removed as head of the agency but admitted: "He probably won't be because the Senate is now in the control of the Democrats, and they love everything he is doing."

Toensing said the Justice Department has "made criminal investigations their weapons of choice for their political opponents" over the last several years, alleging that law enforcement "either make up a crime" or spin innocent behavior to obtain search warrants.

"And then, they execute a search warrant to go after the evidence of this made-up crime. And then, they call the media and say, 'Guess who's getting a search warrant right now?' And by the time the FBI leaves your house, ... the media is in your driveway," she stated.

diGenova, a former U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, condemned the government surveillance of ex-Trump official Kash Patel, a move authorized by the current U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Matthew M. Graves.

"Are you telling me that they told a federal judge for the grand jury that they were investigating crimes by [former House Intelligence Committee Chairman] Devin Nunes [R-Calif.] and his staff? This is very frightening, and if the House has any sense of what it needs to do, they need to investigate that first," emphasized diGenova.

