Toensing, diGenova to Newsmax: Jan. 6 Panel 'Has No Authority'

The Jan. 6 Select House Committee is not a legitimate committee and "has no authority" to recommend charges against former President Donald Trump and his staff to the Justice Department, legal experts Victoria Toensing and Joe diGenova tell Newsmax.

The committee, made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans, all appointed by Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, held its final meeting on Monday where it voted to send four criminal referrals to the DOJ against Trump "and others."

The move was symbolic, committee chair Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., admitted to CNN afterward. Toensing, the former chief counsel of the Senate Intelligence Committee, agreed

"The committee doesn't have the authority to do what they will recommended to (Attorney General) Merrick Garland, who, if he has any cajones will refuse any indictment," she said Monday on Newsmax's "National Report."

The Department of Justice makes an independent judgment about whether an individual has sufficient evidence against them to be charged with a crime, added former U.S. Attorney diGenova.

He added that "there's literally no one," including Trump and any of the lawyers who were involved on that in that day at the White House or elsewhere who have committed crimes involving trying to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power or inciting a mob as alleged by the committee.

