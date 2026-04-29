WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: barney frank | democrats | hospice | progressives | zohran mamdani | financial reform

Fmr Mass. Rep. Barney Frank Enters Hospice, Slams Dem Left

By    |   Wednesday, 29 April 2026 12:16 PM EDT

Prominent liberal and former Massachusetts Democrat Rep. Barney Frank has entered hospice care while repudiating his party's progressives.

The longtime lawmaker, once a central figure in shaping modern Democrat policy, is spending his remaining days at home in Maine while preparing to release a book sharply criticizing the direction of his own party.

Frank, 86, is battling congestive heart failure but said he remains comfortable as he reflects on both his legacy and the future of the Democratic Party, Politico reported.

A key architect of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law, Frank did not mince words when describing what he sees as a growing problem on the left.

He warned that progressive Democrats have "embraced an agenda that goes beyond what's politically acceptable," arguing that such positions are hurting the party's ability to win elections.

"Until we separate ourselves from that agenda, we don't win," said Frank, the first member of Congress to come out voluntarily as gay and the first to enter a same-sex marriage while in office.

For conservatives, Frank's remarks underscore a broader concern: That the Democratic Party has drifted too far left, embracing policies that alienate mainstream voters.

Issues such as calls to "defund the police" and more permissive immigration policies, Frank suggested, have become litmus tests within parts of the party — something he believes is politically damaging.

He urged fellow Democrats not to remain silent.

"It's not enough … to be silent. We have to explicitly repudiate it," he said, signaling a rare internal critique from a figure long associated with the party's liberal wing.

Frank's comments align with growing signs of division among Democrats nationwide, as moderates and progressives clash over strategy and policy priorities heading into key elections.

Even as he criticized Republicans broadly, Frank acknowledged that internal Democrat disagreements could prove just as consequential.

Frank's appearance on Newsmax in October further highlighted those fractures.

Frank said he "couldn't support" certain progressive candidates, including now-New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, calling his views out of step with most Americans and even many Democrats.

He also suggested party leaders sometimes back candidates they don't fully agree with for political convenience — another sign of underlying tensions.

Despite his criticisms, Frank expressed pride in his career, particularly his role in guiding financial reforms after the 2008 crisis and his advocacy on social issues.

Still, his closing message appears focused less on past accomplishments and more on the party's future direction.

As Frank prepares to release his final book, his warnings carry weight not just because of his decades in public service, but because they reflect a growing unease within Democrat ranks.

For Republicans, the moment offers validation of long-standing critiques about the left's trajectory.

Whether Democrats heed Frank's call for course correction remains to be seen. But his parting message is clear: Without confronting its internal divisions, the party risks losing its connection with the broader American electorate.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Prominent liberal and former Massachusetts Democrat Rep. Barney Frank has entered hospice care while repudiating his party's progressives.
barney frank, democrats, hospice, progressives, zohran mamdani, financial reform
483
2026-16-29
Wednesday, 29 April 2026 12:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved