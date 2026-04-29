Fmr Mass. Rep. Barney Frank Enters Hospice, Slams Dem Left

Prominent liberal and former Massachusetts Democrat Rep. Barney Frank has entered hospice care while repudiating his party's progressives.

The longtime lawmaker, once a central figure in shaping modern Democrat policy, is spending his remaining days at home in Maine while preparing to release a book sharply criticizing the direction of his own party.

Frank, 86, is battling congestive heart failure but said he remains comfortable as he reflects on both his legacy and the future of the Democratic Party, Politico reported.

A key architect of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law, Frank did not mince words when describing what he sees as a growing problem on the left.

He warned that progressive Democrats have "embraced an agenda that goes beyond what's politically acceptable," arguing that such positions are hurting the party's ability to win elections.

"Until we separate ourselves from that agenda, we don't win," said Frank, the first member of Congress to come out voluntarily as gay and the first to enter a same-sex marriage while in office.

For conservatives, Frank's remarks underscore a broader concern: That the Democratic Party has drifted too far left, embracing policies that alienate mainstream voters.

Issues such as calls to "defund the police" and more permissive immigration policies, Frank suggested, have become litmus tests within parts of the party — something he believes is politically damaging.

He urged fellow Democrats not to remain silent.

"It's not enough … to be silent. We have to explicitly repudiate it," he said, signaling a rare internal critique from a figure long associated with the party's liberal wing.

Frank's comments align with growing signs of division among Democrats nationwide, as moderates and progressives clash over strategy and policy priorities heading into key elections.

Even as he criticized Republicans broadly, Frank acknowledged that internal Democrat disagreements could prove just as consequential.

Frank's appearance on Newsmax in October further highlighted those fractures.

Frank said he "couldn't support" certain progressive candidates, including now-New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, calling his views out of step with most Americans and even many Democrats.

He also suggested party leaders sometimes back candidates they don't fully agree with for political convenience — another sign of underlying tensions.

Despite his criticisms, Frank expressed pride in his career, particularly his role in guiding financial reforms after the 2008 crisis and his advocacy on social issues.

Still, his closing message appears focused less on past accomplishments and more on the party's future direction.

As Frank prepares to release his final book, his warnings carry weight not just because of his decades in public service, but because they reflect a growing unease within Democrat ranks.

For Republicans, the moment offers validation of long-standing critiques about the left's trajectory.

Whether Democrats heed Frank's call for course correction remains to be seen. But his parting message is clear: Without confronting its internal divisions, the party risks losing its connection with the broader American electorate.