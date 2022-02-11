Nevada County Names Justice Building After Trump

Lyon County, Nevada, has officially renamed its justice building the Donald J. Trump Justice Complex.

The complex in Yerington, Nevada, houses the sheriff's office, jail, and 3rd Judicial District Court, according to the county's website.

The board of commissioners had approved a proclamation in August 2021 to rename the facility.

According to The Associated Press the commissioners originally had planned to rename a road in Dayton, Nevada, after the former president. However, they decided against the plan after realizing some residences and businesses would have been forced to change their addresses.

Some suggestions for the street's name were "President Donald Trump Way," "President Trump Way," or "45 Way" until "Pres. Trump Way" was agreed upon.

About 50 people attended the dedication of the building on Saturday.