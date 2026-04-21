Rep. Boebert to Newsmax: Thune 'Holdup' on SAVE America Act

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., said Tuesday on Newsmax that Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., is personally blocking passage of the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act and called on voters to pressure his colleagues to force the bill to the floor, including by attaching it to a reauthorization of federal surveillance authority.

Her comments on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" come as the election-integrity bill, which would require documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections and photo ID to cast a ballot, remains stalled in the Senate more than two months after House passage on a 218-213 vote.

Asked what was slowing the bill, Boebert named Thune directly.

"John Thune is the holdup," she said, arguing he has "proven that he can take the heat" and remains "immovable on the subject."

She said Thune should scrap the 60-vote threshold and bring the measure to the floor, telling viewers he needs to "nuke the filibuster" and send the bill to President Donald Trump.

The congresswoman also floated a procedural workaround: attaching the SAVE America Act to legislation reauthorizing Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

She said FISA "should never be reauthorized" in her view, but that lawmakers should, at a minimum, require warrants before the government spies on American citizens and bar federal agencies from buying data from private companies.

"The Fourth Amendment is not for sale," she said.

Her pitch tracks with a broader push by House conservatives.

Thune said in March he would bring the measure to the floor but rejected calls from Trump and allies to change Senate procedure, all but ensuring the bill would fall short of the 60 votes needed to break a filibuster.

Republicans hold 53 Senate seats, and no Democrats have signaled support.

Boebert also described encountering strong grassroots interest at a recent Colorado event with conservative organizer Scott Presler.

She said voters she spoke with were unfamiliar with other measures the Senate has highlighted, but uniformly recognized the SAVE America Act and wanted it passed.

The bill's status remains contested.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., said Monday on X that Thune is "no longer considering" the measure after a two-week recess, a characterization a Capitol Hill source disputed to The Federalist, saying the bill remains pending business in the Senate.

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