Nevada County Moves to Name Road After Trump

A Nevada county has moved to name a stretch of road after former President Donald Trump.

Lyon County commissioners voted 4-1 late last week to change Old Dayton Valley Road to "Pres. Trump Way," Carson Now reported.

"He was a good leader as far as I'm concerned, he supported law enforcement, he supported our military, he supported the rurals," Republican Commissioner Ken Gray said, according to the Washington Examiner.

The county's planning committee must vote on the proposal before the change becomes official.

Gray told KSNV-TV that a constituent suggested renaming a road for Trump, and that Old Dayton Valley Road was chosen because only a few government facilities and no residents have addresses on the road, making the change easier.

Buildings on Old Dayton Valley Road include the high school, Bureau of Land Management offices, and other county buildings, according to commissioners.

Some suggestions for the street's name were "President Donald Trump Way," "President Trump Way," or "45 Way" until "Pres. Trump Way" was decided upon, according to Carson Now.

President Joe Biden won Nevada in 2020, though Trump carried 69% of Lyon County's votes.

Republicans swept the rural county, beating every Democrat who ran for office.

Carson Now reported that most of the public comment on the meeting's agenda item voiced opposition to the proposal, citing issues such as Trump's polarization, and not involving the public in choosing a name.

"Show me one street or building or bridge that wasn't named after somebody that had controversy associated with them," Gray said, according to the Examiner.

Gray added that if the community were to petition for a road called "Pres. Obama Way," he would vote in favor of the name change.

A resident named Rita Heidkamp stated she supported the proposal since the county overwhelmingly voted for Trump.

Another citizen stated that there were people who had been against the renaming of local streets for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. who "was equally controversial" and that people "will get over it in time," according to Carson Now.

Commissioner Robert Jacobson, who stated that the public should be involved in the decision-making process of choosing a name, was the only commissioner to vote no to the proposal.