Trump Open to Meeting Iran Leaders

President Donald Trump on Monday told a reporter that he'd be willing to meet with senior Iranian leaders to secure a deal that ends the conflict in Iran.

In a brief interview with the New York Post, Trump dismissed claims from Tehran that it may skip upcoming peace talks in Pakistan, signaling confidence that negotiations will proceed despite rising tensions.

"We're supposed to have the talks," Trump said. "So I would assume at this point nobody's playing games."

The president confirmed that Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and senior adviser Jared Kushner have already departed for Islamabad to prepare for the high-stakes meetings, underscoring the urgency as the ceasefire nears expiration.

"They're heading over now," Trump said. "They'll be there tonight."

Trump also left open the door to direct diplomacy at the highest level, saying he would personally meet with Iranian leadership if it could help secure a breakthrough.

"I have no problem meeting them," he said. "If they want to meet, and we have some very capable people, but I have no problem meeting them."

At the center of the negotiations is a firm U.S. demand: Iran must abandon its pursuit of nuclear weapons.

Trump emphasized that point repeatedly, describing it as nonnegotiable.

"Get rid of their nuclear weapons. That's all very simple," he said. "There will be no nuclear weapon."

While Trump struck an optimistic tone about the potential for a deal, he issued a clear warning about the consequences if diplomacy fails.

When pressed on possible next steps, the president declined to offer specifics but made clear the outcome would be severe.

"You can imagine," he said. "It wouldn't be pretty."

The remarks come amid escalating tensions in the region, particularly following Iranian actions in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global shipping route.

The U.S. has accused Iran of violating the ceasefire by targeting vessels, prompting a strong response from Washington.

Trump has maintained a dual-track strategy, combining diplomatic outreach with a willingness to use force if necessary.

Earlier Monday, he told PBS that expiration of the ceasefire with Iran on Wednesday will mean "lots of bombs start going off."

At the same time, Trump has pointed to the potential upside of a deal, arguing that Iran could become a "wonderful country" if it abandons its nuclear ambitions and re-engages with the international community.

With global markets watching closely and allies increasingly concerned about stability in the Middle East, the coming days could prove pivotal.