Sen. Ted Cruz to Newsmax: Democrat Spending Is 'An Inflation Bomb'

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Newsmax Wednesday that the Democrats' agenda and the trillions in spending that it comes with are exploding “an inflation bomb” on the country.

“We are seeing a radical leftist democratic majority of (President Joe) Biden, (Sen. Chuck) Schumer, D-N.Y., and (House Speaker Nancy) Pelosi, D-Calif., and they are ramming through the most extreme agenda we've ever seen in Washington,” Cruz said on “Stinchfield” Wednesday. “They're spending trillions upon trillions upon trillions of dollars. They want to spend $7 trillion this year alone. They want to raise taxes by trillions of dollars. Every tax you can think of.”

“They want to go up, whether it's income taxes or corporate taxes on capital gains, taxes or death taxes. All of them they want to go up and when it comes to spending, spending trillions is what is driving inflation. We're seeing an inflation bomb growing across our economy, Americans across the economy are seeing the price of food go up. Are saying the price of gasoline go up are saying lumber go up are seeing houses go up and the Democrats are just pouring gasoline onto the fire with trillions more in spending.”

After passing the $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan” earlier this year, Democrats are now pushing a $1.2 trillion infrastructure passage, that has some Senate Republican support, to replace or repair bridges, roads, tunnels, rail lines, air and seaports, and increase the availability on Internet broadband, and a $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill that concentrates on “soft infrastructure” such as child care, tuition for college, and healthcare.

Both bills are moving through Congress at the same time, and both may come up for votes in the Senate by the end of the month.

This comes as a new Politico poll finds the majority of voters (56%) feeling that the country is on the wrong track with the economy and is concerned about inflation, which posted its highest increase in 13 years this month, rising 5.4% for the year ending in June.

According to the poll, 59% blame the policies of the Biden administration for the increase, and 53% blame the return to pre-pandemic activity.

The poll was conducted from July 23-26 with 1,997 registered voters and has a margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points.

“Republicans ought to say we're not going to have any part of that,” Cruz said. “No, we're not going to participate in this spending orgy that is hurting working families across this country. And that is hurting seniors across this country.”

