On Wednesday, the Tea Party Patriots Action announced their opposition to an agreement that a bipartisan group of senators had on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package. According to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, votes for the deal could be made as soon as Wednesday night.

In response to the scheduled vote, Tea Party Patriots Action Honorary Chairman Jenny Beth Martin released a statement opposing it:

“I strongly encourage all members of the Senate to oppose the reckless $1.2 trillion infrastructure package. Democrats have already spent and borrowed a record amount of money since President Biden took office, and there’s no reason Senate Republicans should join with them. Senate Democrats are planning an additional $3.5 trillion in spending after they vote on the infrastructure bill. If both these bills pass, we will be over $30 trillion in debt, and we will be crippling future generations and their ability to enjoy the lives they should.”