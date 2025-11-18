Trump Presses Ind. Gov. Braun to 'Produce' on Redistricting

President Donald Trump dialed up pressure on Indiana Gov. Mike Braun on Tuesday, urging him to deliver on Republican efforts to redraw congressional maps as the GOP seeks to keep pace with Democrat maneuvering in blue states.

"I am working with Governor Mike Braun and other Indiana Republicans on picking up two Republican congressional seats. The Governor, a good man, must produce on this, or he will be the only Governor, Republican or Democrat, who didn't," Trump posted on Truth Social Tuesday.

Trump reminded the Indiana GOP that he won the Hoosier State "in a landslide" and labeled Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray a "RINO," Republican in name only, after Bray announced last week that his caucus did not have the necessary votes to move forward with redistricting.

"Soon, he will have a Primary Problem, as will any other politician who supports him in this stupidity," Trump added.

Trump sparked a nationwide redistricting battle earlier in the year by urging Texas Republicans to redraw their congressional maps to gain more seats, arguing that the GOP has been underrepresented nationwide.

In response, Democrats in California and Republicans in Missouri and North Carolina passed their own redistricting plans, each designed to boost their party's representation in the U.S. House.

Braun confirmed Monday that he was "committed" to working with the president to ensure the GOP is fairly represented in Washington.

"I just had a great call with President Trump! I told him I remain committed to standing with him on the critical issue of passing fair maps in Indiana to ensure the MAGA agenda is successful in Congress," Braun posted on X.

Speaking to Newsmax on Monday evening, Braun echoed the president's concerns about GOP leadership in the state, saying, "This is clearly a Senate leadership group that has no interest in doing this."