Trump Pushes Harder Against Ind. GOP Over Redistricting

Indiana state Republicans voting against redistricting efforts are going to face a President Donald Trump-endorsed primary opponent in 2026 as he piled on his message Monday.

"I will be strongly endorsing against any State Senator or House member from the Great State of Indiana that votes against the Republican Party, and our Nation, by not allowing for Redistricting for Congressional seats in the United States House of Representatives as every other State in our Nation is doing, Republican or Democrat," Trump wrote Monday on Truth Social, repeating his warning also issued Sunday.

"Democrats are trying to steal our seats everywhere, and we're not going to let this happen!

"This all began with the Rigged Census. We must keep the Majority at all costs. Republicans must fight back!"

The warnings started a day prior, targeting "Republican in name only" state senators.

"Very disappointed in Indiana State Senate Republicans, led by RINO Senators Rod Bray and Greg Goode, for not wanting to redistrict their State, allowing the United States Congress to perhaps gain two more Republican seats," Trump posted.

"The Democrats have done redistricting for years, often illegally, and all other appropriate Republican States have done it.

"Because of these two politically correct type 'gentlemen,' and a few others, they could be depriving Republicans of a Majority in the House, A VERY BIG DEAL!"

Trump hit California's bold move away from the independent, nonpartisan California Citizens Redistricting Commission via the Prop 50 vote this month, proving how Democrats can gerrymander lines to their political benefit while "weak Republicans" refuse to act in a less egregious manner.

"California is trying to pick up five seats, and no one is complaining about that," Trump continued. "It's weak 'Republicans' that cause our Country such problems — It's why we have crazy Policies and Ideas that are so bad for America."

The White House is specifically targeting GOP state Sen. Jim Buck of Kokomo, one of a small group of Indiana Republicans refusing to support the mid-decade map changes, according to Politico.

Buck's opposition comes even as he faces a primary challenge from Tipton County Commissioner Tracey Powell, who could be endorsed by Trump as soon as Monday night, according to a person familiar with Trump's deliberations.

Indiana GOP Gov. Mike Braun was not spared Trump's criticism either for not doing enough for House Republicans and redistricting efforts in the historically red state.

"Also, a friend of mine, Governor Mike Braun, perhaps, is not working the way he should to get the necessary Votes," Trump's Sunday post added. "Considering that Mike wouldn't be Governor without me (Not even close!), is disappointing!"

Trump famously vows to help primary Republicans who lack the "backbone" to follow his lead and agenda.

"Any Republican that votes against this important redistricting, potentially having an impact on America itself, should be PRIMARIED," he wrote. "Indiana is a State with strong, smart, and patriotic people.

"They want us to see our Country WIN, and want to, 'MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!'"

Trump vowed to add to the list of Indiana Republicans opposing redistricting.

"Senators Bray, Goode, and the others to be released to the public later this afternoon, should DO THEIR JOB, AND DO IT NOW!" Trump concluded. "If not, let's get them out of office, ASAP."