Trump Takes Aim at Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley

Former President Donald Trump, in an interview with Vanity Fair, jabs at former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, a possible contender for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination in 2024.

''Well, every time she criticizes me, she uncriticizes me about 15 minutes later,'' Trump said. ''I guess she gets the base."

Haley, in an interview with Politico in February, had slammed Trump.

Her comments came after the Capitol riot, but before impeachment proceedings.

''We need to acknowledge he let us down,'' she said. ''He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again.

''I think he’s lost any sort of political viability he was going to have. I think he’s lost his social media, which meant the world to him. I mean, I think he’s lost the things that really could have kept him moving.'' She recalled watching on television the protesters’ rally on the morning of Jan 6.

''And then I hear the president get up there and go off on (then-Vice President Mike) Pence,'' she said. ''I literally was so triggered, I had to turn it off."

Trump told Vanity Fair that Pence may not do well if he decides to run for president in 2024 because of his role in certifying the presidential election results in 2020.

''Mike hurt himself very badly when he didn’t send the numbers back to the legislatures,'' Trump said.

Asked about primary challenges in 2024, Trump said: ''I don’t mind, I was challenged the last time too, by people that were, you know, I never thought they were effective.'' Trump added that his rivals owe him. ''You know, many of these people I was responsible for their success to a large extent.''