Donald Trump to Newsmax: Biden Inflation 'Not a Pretty Picture'

Americans are worried about the direction of the country, so former President Donald Trump feels inspired deliver a positive message to his supporters amid "a very bad situation" with inflation, "very dangerous; very bad."

Trump issued a warning, the Biden administration's massive spending plans are bringing the country back to the Jimmy Carter presidential era.

"You take a look at what's going on in this country, and it's very, very scary – and the economy with inflation," Trump told Newsmax's Heather Childers in a back-stage interview that aired before he took the stage at his Save America rally in Sarasota, Florida, on Saturday. "I've seen inflation before. I've seen it rear its very ugly head, and it's not a pretty picture.

"It's a very bad situation," he added. "Very, very dangerous, very bad."

Trump took the stage at his rally after speaking to Childers.

"The people want to hear," Trump said. "They just are so unhappy with what's happening to our country at the borders of the election processes, such a big deal.

"The whole thing is so big, even if you look now look at New York with the election. Nobody has any idea who won that election. And we have to fix the elections and we have to do many other things. They're worried about the economy. The worried about inflation. I think they're worried about just about everything, when you look at what's happening at our borders.

"So people have asked me to do it. They worked it and they worked very hard and we're getting tremendous crowds and it's my honor to do it.

The crowd was impressive to Trump.

"Well, we have a big one," Trump said. "That's a big one. It's a beauty, and it was really raining, really pouring, and now it's so perfect."

Trump did give President Joe Biden some well wishes, particularly on navigating his administration's troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"I hope he does," Trump said. "Well, I hope he does well."

Trump, though, rejected the political pursuit of investigations of his Trump Organization and officials as "a disgrace."

"It's just so unfair and so bad for the country," Trump said. "The good news is you see the crowds. The people get it."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here