trump family, mourns, maryanne trump barry

A solemn atmosphere enveloped St. Ignatius of Loyola Church on Park Avenue as former President Donald Trump, accompanied by his wife, Melania, and children Don Jr., Eric, and Ivanka, led the mourning for his sister, retired Judge Maryanne Trump Barry, on Friday, reported the New York Post.

The funeral procession unfolded on the Upper East Side, where the Trump family, clad in mourning attire, awaited the arrival of the black Cadillac hearse carrying the deceased Maryanne Trump Barry. She passed away on Nov. 13 at the age of 86.

Upon the hearse's arrival, the Trump family embraced, their expressions reflecting the somber occasion. Pallbearers then carried the coffin into St. Ignatius of Loyola Church, where a closed-off area marked the beginning of the private service. Secret Service agents and NYPD counterterrorism officers secured the surroundings, armed with semi-automatic rifles, according to the report.

Former President Trump, 77, chose a dark blue suit, opting for a dark gray necktie rather than his customary red. By his side, Melania wore dark glasses and a black button-down coat.

Ivanka Trump donned a black lace long-sleeve dress with a matching bow in her hair, while her husband, Jared Kushner, wore a dark blue suit. Donald Trump Jr., accompanied by fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, both in black attire, stood alongside Eric Trump, who wore a dark gray coat.

Inside the church, white lilies adorned the altar, with a lily cross in the vestibule. The funeral program indicated Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Archbishop of New York, performed the blessing, and the choir sang "A Mighty Fortress Is Our God."

Thirteen priests, including Jesuit Rev. Joseph "Joe" Parkes, participated in the service. Parkes described Trump Barry as "a lovely woman," highlighting her generosity, particularly toward the Jesuits' low-income schools. He mentioned that her son, David Desmond, delivered a touching eulogy.

"She was a very generous woman. The sermon was about the type of life she led, caring for so many people," Parks said. "She certainly helped the Jesuits out, particularly the schools we run for low-income kids. She was an extraordinarily generous person."

After the service, attended by approximately 100 friends and family, a lone bagpiper played as Maryanne Trump Barry's casket was carried out and loaded into the hearse. Donald Trump expressed gratitude to the priests on the church steps, his family standing by.

Maryanne Trump Barry was a jurist who retired in February 2019 amid a tax fraud investigation linked to her father's real estate empire.

Trump honored his "great sister," describing her as "a truly beautiful woman, tall and elegant, with a presence like no other." He acknowledged her exceptional qualities, stating, "She was also a tremendous student, intellect, and judge, in charge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, just below the U.S. Supreme Court."

Reflecting on her life, he remarked, "Her life was largely problem-free, PERFECT until I made it difficult for her when I decided to run for president," reported the Daily Mail.