Fifty-four percent of likely Republican caucus attendees in Iowa say they favor former President Donald Trump, compared to 18% who say they back his closest rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a new poll by Civiqs/Iowa State University reveals.

Here's how the survey's results break down:

12% say they support Nikki Haley, former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N.

6% say they favor entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

3% say they back former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

2% say they support South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who has suspended his run for the GOP presidential nomination.

No other person polled at least 2%.

The poll, conducted Nov. 10-15, surveyed 432 likely Republican caucus attendees. The margin of error is plus or minus 5.9 percentage points.