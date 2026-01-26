Trump Says He Closes His Eyes in Cabinet Meetings Because They're 'Boring'

President Donald Trump said he sometimes closes his eyes during lengthy Cabinet meetings because they are "boring as hell," dismissing speculation that the behavior reflects any health concerns, New York magazine reported.

In an interview with the magazine, the president described marathon meetings involving nearly 30 Cabinet officials, saying they can last for hours and require him to sit quietly while others speak.

"It's boring as hell; I'm going around a room, and I've got 28 guys — the last one was 3 1/2 hours," Trump said. "I have to sit back and listen, and I move my hand so that people will know I'm listening."

He added, "I'm hearing every word, and I can't wait to get out."

The remarks come amid renewed scrutiny of Trump's health and stamina, following public speculation by former staffers, political commentators, and critics, according to The Hill.

Some have pointed to Trump's remarks during an October appearance at Quantico, Virginia, where several observers described his comments as "incoherent."

Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly also said Trump appeared to be "rambling" on the campaign trail and experiencing what she called "senior moments."

Trump and those close to him have forcefully rejected those characterizations. Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the president, telling New York magazine that Trump remains highly active and mentally sharp.

"The guy is too healthy. He's too active," Rubio said, recalling an instance in which Trump noticed missing medallion samples from chandeliers inside the State Department and later surprised Rubio with replacements.

Trump also addressed questions surrounding medical imaging he underwent at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, saying he regretted the procedure because it fueled public speculation.

"It was the worst f***ing thing I ever did, and I blame them," Trump said, referring to his doctors. "They wanted me to take it. And because I took it, people want to say, Oh, there must be something wrong."

White House medical official Col. James Jones, who was present during the interview, said Trump did not undergo an MRI but rather a computed tomography exam.

"It was a computerized tomography exam of his chest and his abdomen," Jones said, describing it as "MRI-like." He said the imaging was routine for someone of Trump's age and showed no medical issues.