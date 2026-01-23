Dr. Crandall: Trump's Bruised Hand Explained

President Trump recently drew attention after explaining a bruise on his hand — and mentioning aspirin — during a public exchange with reporters.

"I would say take aspirin if you like your heart, but don't take aspirin if you don't want to have a little bruising," he said.

To help explain what may be happening, Newsmax's "Newsline" spoke with Dr. Chauncey Crandall, the world-renowned cardiologist and director of preventive medicine at the Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Florida about aspirin-related bruising and a more urgent cold-weather health concern: heart attacks linked to snow shoveling.

Why Aspirin Can Cause Bruising

According to Dr. Crandall, aspirin is known for helping protect the heart, but it can also increase the risk of bruising because it affects how blood clots. And for older adults, the issue can become more noticeable.

"Well, President Trump is definitely old school," Crandall said. "And the old ways in the old time we used to take aspirin one tablet a day — that's about 325mg. And he's still on that protocol, and he is an older man. Our skin becomes thinner as we age."

Crandall said bruising is common in older patients because the skin becomes more fragile over time.

"We all know that we have less tissue underneath the skin, less cushion," he explained. "And when we bump ourselves when we're on aspirin, we can bruise."

He added that he sees this often in his own practice.

"This is not uncommon… for many of my patients in the office," he said. "In fact, I would say maybe 50% that are age 80 have some form of bruising on their skin when they take aspirin."

In many cases, he said, doctors may reduce the dose to help.

"So commonly we just lower the dose," Crandall said. "The bruising improves. But the president likes a full dose. So, he's going to probably continue to have some bruising going forward."

Why Snow Shoveling Can Be Dangerous for Your Heart

As a major winter storm approaches parts of the U.S., Crandall warned about a seasonal risk that sends many people to the hospital every year: heart attacks triggered by cold weather exertion.

"I know about this because I trained in the Northeast, and every time winter came, we would see more heart attacks," said Crandall, editor of the popular newsletter Dr. Crandall's Heart Health Report.

Crandall explained that cold weather plus intense physical activity — like shoveling heavy snow — can be a dangerous combination, especially for older adults or people with heart disease risk factors.

"What is happening… is when the cold weather is there," he said, "many of the older people, the older patients, they get outside, they start shoveling snow or working outside chopping wood."

He cautioned against it for anyone at higher risk.

"That is not a good thing to do when it's cold, especially if you have underlying disease, heart disease, or you're at risk," Crandall said.

What Cold Weather Does to Your Body

Crandall said colder temperatures can strain the heart in multiple ways.

"Cold weather causes coronary vasospasm," he said. "The arteries narrow, the blood pressure goes up, the blood becomes thicker. And you could be prone to a heart attack."

Those effects, combined with sudden exertion, can put extra pressure on the cardiovascular system — and may lead to chest pain, shortness of breath, or even a full-blown cardiac event.

For older adults, or anyone with heart disease or elevated risk, Crandall recommends skipping the shovel whenever possible.

When to Get Medical Help

If you feel chest pressure, unusual shortness of breath, dizziness, nausea, or pain in the arm, jaw, or back while outside in the cold — especially while shoveling — experts advise seeking emergency care immediately.

Crandall's message is simple: Protect your heart first and let someone else handle the heavy lifting.