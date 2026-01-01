WSJ: Trump Credits 'Good Genetics' for 'Perfect' Health

President Donald Trump credits "very good genetics" for maintaining "perfect" health, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

In an interview with the Journal, the 79-year-old Trump spoke of his health and the scrutiny it receives.

While displaying his trademark confidence, the president admitted to occasionally defying doctors' guidance.

He acknowledged he takes a larger daily aspirin dose than his doctors recommend — 325 milligrams, compared with the more typical low-dose 81 milligrams commonly used for prevention.

Trump said he has refused to switch because he has taken the higher dose for 25 years and is "a little superstitious," even while admitting it causes him to bruise easily.

Trump also said he briefly tried compression socks to address swelling in his ankles but stopped wearing them because he didn't like them.

The Journal noted that Trump's doctor has described the condition as chronic venous insufficiency, a common and treatable issue among older adults.

Trump and his aides have said the swelling has improved, in part because he is getting up from his desk and walking around more.

Still, Trump made clear that structured exercise is not his "thing."

Aside from golf, he told the Journal he has little interest in workouts, calling treadmill exercise "boring" and insisting it isn't for him.

Trump has long argued that energy is finite and that he preserves his stamina by avoiding excessive physical exertion — a view at odds with mainstream health guidance but consistent with Trump's lifelong skepticism of medical conventional wisdom.

The Journal also reported that Trump regrets agreeing to "advanced imaging" in October — later clarified as a CT scan, not an MRI — because he believes it gave critics "ammunition" to question his health.

"In retrospect, it's too bad I took it," Trump said, adding that "nothing's wrong."

His physician, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, told the Journal the scan ruled out cardiovascular issues and revealed no abnormalities.

The report described aides and associates noticing Trump, the oldest man to assume the presidency, sometimes strains to hear, prompting people to speak louder in meetings.

Trump denied hearing problems and mocked the idea during the interview, joking: "I can't hear you. I can't hear you."

The Journal said he has occasionally struggled to hear questions in public settings, though the White House has downplayed such incidents.

The Journal also detailed Trump's efforts to conceal bruises or cuts on his hand — including using makeup after getting "whacked again by someone."

The report recounted an incident in which a ring worn by Attorney General Pam Bondi nicked Trump's hand during a high-five, drawing blood.

Overall, the Journal story reinforced Trump's resilience and nonstop pace, including frequent media appearances, packed days, and late-night calls.

The president's message is that his health is "perfect," and if anyone needs proof, they should look no further than the genetics.

"Genetics are very important," he said. "And I have very good genetics."