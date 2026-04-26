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Tags: trump | ballroom | shooting | democrats | support

Some Dems Back Trump's Ballroom After Shooting

By    |   Sunday, 26 April 2026 06:32 PM EDT

The shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner has increased support on Capitol Hill for President Donald Trump's proposal for a new White House ballroom with an underground bunker, including among some Democrats.

Sen. John Fetterman, who attended the dinner, wrote on X that the "venue wasn't built to accommodate an event with the line of succession for the U.S. government. After witnessing last night, drop the TDS and build the White House ballroom for events exactly like these."

The Pennsylvania Democrat was not the only one from his party to support the project, which many Democrats have called a vanity project backed by secretive donors seeking favor with the president, Axios reported.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz told CNN's "State of the Union" that "as someone who's in Congress, and someone who watches people in the Cabinet, I understand why they want a more secure space."

The Florida Democrat added that "sometimes the president might have an idea that could be bipartisan, but his execution makes it partisan. And so, look ...  they'll use this as a reason to build the ballroom. The ballroom is going to be built. It's happening."

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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The shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner has increased support on Capitol Hill for President Donald Trump's proposal for a new White House ballroom with an underground bunker, including among some Democrats.
trump, ballroom, shooting, democrats, support
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2026-32-26
Sunday, 26 April 2026 06:32 PM
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