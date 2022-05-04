Trump Calls Disinformation Board 'Horrible Idea'

In an interview with CBN, former President Donald Trump slammed the Biden administration's Disinformation Governance Board as a ''horrible idea'' and said he couldn't even believe ''that we're talking about this subject.''

''Now they're saying, 'Oh, no, it's just a recommendation.' That's where it all began. I guess that's what they used to say in Russia,'' Trump said in an interview released Wednesday. ''That's what they said in the Soviet Union, right? We're just going to do a little bit — no, we can't do that, we can't do that. That's a horrible thing.

"Imagine the media uproar if Donald Trump decided to administer a ministry of truth? Well, I have a ministry of truth," he added. "It's called truth. It's called Truth Social,'' his social media platform.

The Republican National Committee dubbed the board the ''Ministry of Truth,'' a reference to George Orwell's novel “1984.”

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday defended his agency's new working group against criticism that it would censor or investigate free speech.

''That is the farthest thing from the truth,'' Mayorkas retorted when asked by Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., in a Senate subcommittee hearing Wednesday whether the group would be ''the truth police.''

''We protect the security of the homeland, and once again, allow me to articulate what I have said previously, which is that the working group does not have operational capability and authority,'' Mayorkas said. ''It is to make sure that there are policies in place, standards in place, to protect the very rights about which you inquire.''

The Disinformation Governance Board will reportedly coordinate department activities related to disinformation aimed at the U.S. population and infrastructure. Its new executive director, Nina Jankowicz, has been criticized by Republicans for being too liberal and for her comments on Hunter Biden's laptop. She labeled it as disinformation in 2019.

Several GOP lawmakers have sponsored a bill to block the initiative.