Poll: Biden's High Disapproval the Same and Eroding His Political Base

Our national poll of 1,000 likely voters conducted between April 22, to 26, shows that over the past four months President Joe Biden’s low approval rating and high disapproval rating has remained the same since January – approve 41%, disapprove 57%.

Joe Biden’s ratings crashed after his surrender of Afghanistan, dove to new lows in January, and stayed there.

It’s so sad that Joe Biden’s ratings have fallen. No matter what he does, he can’t get up.

Most distressing for Democrats is that Joe Biden’s ratings are eroding in his political base creating a path for Republicans to maximize their base, win the center and attract Democratic voters.

Joe Biden’s disapproval rating is 63% among white voters, 61% among Hispanics, 53% among moderates, 27% among liberals, 25% among Blacks and 25% among Biden 2020 voters.

The majority, 52%, of all voters do not think that Joe Biden will finish his term. That’s down from 62% a year ago.

However, 60% think Joe Biden should take a cognitive health test and release it publicly.

In a hypothetical 2024 presidential primary, among Democratic primary voters nationally, President Biden receives Lyndon B. Johnson (LBJ) like results with only 30% of the vote.

70% of their primary voters are not voting for their incumbent president. Among pro-abortion rights Democratic primary voters, Biden receives only 26% of their vote.

With these low ratings now threatening his political base, it appears that President Biden is welcoming the illegal leak of the Supreme Court’s pending abortion decision.

Joe Biden needs a change of subject away from his obvious failures with inflation, gas and food prices, rising crime, the crisis at the border, the war in Ukraine, as well as the resurgent corruption scandal from Hunter’s laptop.Like an addict getting Narcan, Joe Biden and the Democrats may get a temporary reprieve, but unless they cure their failing addictions, they won’t solve the problem.

However, among all voters 50% describe themselves as anti-abortion and 50% as pro-abortion rights.

Nevertheless, when we asked the voters do you agree or disagree with the statement: "Every human being represents a life that is precious and has value," 93% of all voters agreed. 71% strongly agreed and only 4% disagreed.

89% of pro-abortion rights voters agreed.

President Biden and the Democrats may not be getting the debate they want.

Vice President Kamala Harris receives similar poor ratings with only 39% favorable and 54% unfavorable, with 19% unfavorable among Blacks and only 41% favorable from women to 51% unfavorable.

U.S. House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is only 35% favorable and 57% unfavorable. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has an even lower favorable rating at 29% with 40% unfavorable.

This surprise is not unique, when 31% of all voters have experienced supply chain problems due the chip shortage to buy or rent a car.

This rises to 38% among Hispanics, 39% among married voters, 37% among men and 34% in the suburbs. Pete Buttigieg receives only a 40% approval rating solving supply chain issues and 38% disapprove.

Two thirds of all voters say the United States is on the wrong track.

Only 32% say on the right one. 60% of those who are undecided for Congress say that the U.S. is on the wrong track.

Inflation remains the top issue in the country.

52% of all voters think that our economy is already in a recession and an overwhelming majority of voters, 67%, say that the economy is going to get worse and only 25% say it will get better.

Republicans lead the Democrats in the generic ballot for Congress by the largest margin we have seen since 2010 — 48% to 43%.

Only 80% of those who voted for Biden in 2020 are voting for the Democrat for Congress.

Independents vote Republican 44% to 32%

Hispanics prefer the Republican 51% to 40%.

Men vote Republican 52% to 41%, and women give the Republicans a 45% to 44% lead.

However, the biggest beneficiary remains President Trump as he grows even stronger in the polls.

69% among all Republican primary voters want him to run for president again in 2024.

If Donald Trump were to run again in 2024, Republican primary voters would support him 83% to 14% oppose.

Among a field of 13 candidates in 2024 for president, Donald Trump leads the primary 57% to only 15% for Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla. and 9% for former Vice-President Mike Pence with others barely registering.

In hypothetical 2024 matchups President Trump leads Joe Biden 50% to 43% which is his largest lead nationally that we’ve ever polled. Trump leads Kamala Harris 51% to 41%. He leads Pete Buttigieg 49% to 39, and he leads Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J., 49% to 33%.

It’s going to take a lot more for President Biden to revive his job rating and the Democrats’ election chances. In contrast, the buyers’ remorse for President Trump grows stronger and the GOP rides that remorse towards victory in November.

