Trump Blames 'Crazed Democrats' for Unpaid TSA Agents

President Donald Trump on Monday lashed out again at Democrats for Transportation Security Administration officers continuing to be unpaid during the partial shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security.

"The crazed Democrats are not allowing TSA Agents to get paid," the president wrote on Truth Social. "The deal was made a long time ago.

"They broke it in order to get money for sanctuary cities and illegal aliens, many of them hardened criminals. The Radical Left Democrats are hopeless!!!"

The standoff in Washington has left airport screeners without full pay during the busy spring break travel period.

The president's remarks came after Trump over the weekend urged unpaid TSA officers to keep reporting to work. He thanked them and blamed Democrats for prolonging the shutdown.

At some airports, security lines take almost three hours. In several cities, airports have asked for donations and gift cards to help unpaid TSA workers cover their basic expenses.

The shutdown is more than a month long. It began after DHS funding lapsed on Feb. 13, leaving the department partially shuttered starting the following day.