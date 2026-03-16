WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: trump | democrats | tsaagents

Trump Blames 'Crazed Democrats' for Unpaid TSA Agents

By    |   Monday, 16 March 2026 11:10 AM EDT

President Donald Trump on Monday lashed out again at Democrats for Transportation Security Administration officers continuing to be unpaid during the partial shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security.

"The crazed Democrats are not allowing TSA Agents to get paid," the president wrote on Truth Social. "The deal was made a long time ago.

"They broke it in order to get money for sanctuary cities and illegal aliens, many of them hardened criminals. The Radical Left Democrats are hopeless!!!"

The standoff in Washington has left airport screeners without full pay during the busy spring break travel period.

The president's remarks came after Trump over the weekend urged unpaid TSA officers to keep reporting to work. He thanked them and blamed Democrats for prolonging the shutdown.

At some airports, security lines take almost three hours. In several cities, airports have asked for donations and gift cards to help unpaid TSA workers cover their basic expenses.

The shutdown is more than a month long. It began after DHS funding lapsed on Feb. 13, leaving the department partially shuttered starting the following day.

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Donald Trump on Monday lashed out again at Democrats for Transportation Security Administration officers continuing to be unpaid during the partial shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security.
trump, democrats, tsaagents
180
2026-10-16
Monday, 16 March 2026 11:10 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved