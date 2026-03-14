Trump Urges Unpaid TSA Staff 'to Work' Amid Shutdown

President Donald Trump on Saturday urged unpaid Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers to keep reporting to work as the partial shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security entered its 29th day, sharpening a standoff in Washington that has left airport screeners without full pay during the busy spring break travel stretch.

In a Truth Social post, Trump thanked TSA officers and blamed Democrats for prolonging the impasse.

"Thank you to Johnny Jones and all of our GREAT TSA Agents who are going to work but not being paid because the Radical Left Democrats refuse to honor the deal that was approved and voted on in Congress."

"They want your money to go to "Border Criminals, Murderers, foreign Drug Dealers, and some of the worst people on earth."

"They don't want it to go to you. Keep fighting for the USA. GO TO WORK! I promise that I will never forget you!!! President DJT,"

Johnny Jones is the secretary-treasurer of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) TSA Council 100, the union council representing TSA officers, and reports say he also works as a TSA agent.

That means he is both a TSA worker and a union representative, according to Fox News.

The shutdown began after DHS funding lapsed on Feb. 13, leaving the department partially shuttered starting Feb. 14.

By Saturday, the lapse had stretched into its 29th day.

TSA officers, who are considered essential, have continued working, but many missed a full paycheck on Friday.

TSA says it has about 50,000 officers nationwide, and Reuters reported the shutdown has already strained staffing and airport operations as some officers call out sick or leave the agency.

Republicans say Democrats are responsible for the disruption because they have refused to pass a broader DHS funding bill that GOP leaders say already contains some ICE accountability measures.

Democrats argue the Republican bill does not go far enough to curb ICE and CBP conduct, and they have pushed narrower measures to fund TSA, FEMA, the Coast Guard, and other DHS functions while negotiations continue over immigration enforcement.

Those agency-by-agency proposals have failed in the Senate, leaving both sides accusing the other of using frontline workers as leverage.

The consequences are increasingly visible at airports.

Security lines at some airports have stretched to nearly three hours, while airports in several cities have sought donations and gift cards to help unpaid TSA workers cover basic expenses.

With no deal in sight, the pressure on both parties is now landing most directly on travelers and the officers screening them.

Reuters contributed to this report.