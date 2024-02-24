Trump to CPAC: 'Success Will Be Our Revenge'

Former President Donald Trump Saturday, speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) before heading to South Carolina for the primary election, promised people crowded in for his speech that his campaign will deliver "a reckoning like they haven't even imagined before" to Democrats in November.

"Nov. 5 will be our new liberation day, but for the liars and cheaters and fraudsters and censors and imposters who have commandeered our government. It will be their judgment day," Trump said in a speech that aired live on Newsmax and simulcast on the Newsmax2 online streaming platform. "When we win, the curtain closes on their corrupt reign, and the sun rises on a bright new future for America. That's what we have to have. I believe it's our last chance."

Trump noted that when he first ran for office in 2016, he had believed that was the "most important election" in the country's history. But now, he said that matters are even more dire, as the situation at the border is "20 times worse than what we had in 2016."

"It's going to have to happen fast before our country is just overwhelmed," he said. "Our victory will be our ultimate vindication. Your liberty will be our ultimate reward and the unprecedented success of the United States of America will be my ultimate and absolute revenge. That's what I want. Success will be our revenge."

He referred to the trials underway against him as "Stalinist show trials' being carried out under President Joe Biden.

"They replaced law, precedent, and due process with the rabid mob of radical left Democrat partisans masquerading as judges and juries and prosecutors and executioners," said Trump. "I've gone through trials. The level of hatred from these judges, there's no way you get fair trials. The level of hatred from prosecutors when they know you've done nothing wrong. It's sick. These are sick people. The only crime I've ever committed is defending America from those who want to destroy it."

Meanwhile, he said the first action he'll take up on winning the election will be to seal the border, and then "drill baby drill."

"We're going to have to do [these actions] fast because no country can sustain what's happening in our country," said Trump. "You look at New York where I originally came from. I love New York and you take a look at what's happening … they've taken over the whole city."

Crimes by migrants, he said, will be "more severe than violent crime and crime as we knew it," said Trump, "because "millions and millions" of people came from prisons, jails, and mental institutions to the United States.

"They are all being deposited into our country, and then you have terrorists, and then you have drugs and then you have human traffickers, and they are coming over at levels never seen before," he said. "Three years ago, we had the safest and most secure border in U.S. history."

