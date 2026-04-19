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Tags: george santos | eric swalwell | investigations

George Santos to Newsmax: Protection Needed on Hill for Young Staffers

By    |   Sunday, 19 April 2026 01:51 PM EDT

Former New York Rep. George Santos said on Newsmax Sunday that the sexual misconduct allegations that forced Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., from Congress last week are likely not an isolated case.

Santos said that Capitol Hill lacks meaningful protections for young staffers.

Santos, who served 11 months in the House before his 2023 expulsion and later had a federal fraud sentence commuted by President Donald Trump, spoke on "Sunday Agenda" days after Swalwell's resignation took effect April 14 in the face of allegations from multiple women, including a former staffer who said she was sexually assaulted.

Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, resigned the same day over his acknowledged affair with a former staffer who died by suicide in September 2025.

Santos said the accusations against Swalwell reflect a broader problem that he observed firsthand.

Santos said he had required a no-dating policy in his own congressional office and argued that a similar rule should be standard across the House.

He also called for the creation of a human-resources function for congressional staff, saying the existing Office of Congressional Ethics has "no teeth" and is often "weaponized by watchdog groups" while paying little attention to staff complaints.

Santos said he believed the Swalwell accuser who spoke publicly about what happened to her.

"It breaks my heart. I believe every word she's saying," he said, describing the account as "absolutely reprehensible" and saying he hoped the former congressman would be held accountable.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigation into one assault allegation against Swalwell is underway, and the Manhattan district attorney's office has opened a separate probe into an alleged assault in New York.

Swalwell has denied the assault allegations while apologizing for what he called past "mistakes in judgment."

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Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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Former New York Rep. George Santos said on Newsmax Sunday that the sexual misconduct allegations that forced Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., from Congress last week are likely not an isolated case.
george santos, eric swalwell, investigations
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Sunday, 19 April 2026 01:51 PM
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