Tags: trump | cpac | election | biden

Trump Turns Attention to November in CPAC Speech

Saturday, 24 February 2024 05:15 PM EST

Former President Donald Trump, in his keynote speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference Saturday, painted a dire picture of what would happen if President Joe Biden is elected to another four years in office. 

"We were right about everything," Trump said in  his speech, which aired live on Newsmax and simulcast on the Newsmax2 online streaming platform. "So believe me when I offer you another warning, and we've been right about so much just about everything. If crooked Joe Biden and his thugs win in 2024, the worst is yet to come."

With Biden in office for four more years, "the hordes of illegal aliens stampeding across our borders will exceed 40 to 50 million people," Trump claimed. "Medicare, Social security, health care and public education will buckle and collapse."

The economy will also be "starved of energy" by Biden's "vindictive green new scam," Trump said. "It will be the destruction of our country … millions of manufacturing jobs will be choked off into extinction and you'll have constant blackouts and rampant inflation. Ruthless gangs will explode even more into the suburbs."

He also warned that "gangs will be invading" the suburbs while "weaponized law enforcement hunts for conservatives and people of faith."

Trump also warned that "Hamas and Antifa" will "terrorize the streets with their brutal theology" and "China will dominate us" economically and militarily. 

"I took over $400 billion out of China and they weren't too happy about it, and then all of a sudden we had the China virus," he said. "Now I happen to think it was incompetence. But a lot of people disagree with that."

And Biden, Trump insisted, is "the crookedest most incompetent president in the history of our country" and "we'll be losing World War III with weapons the likes of which nobody has ever seen before. These are the stakes of this election. Our country is being destroyed and the only thing standing between you and its obliteration is me."

The speech comes before he heads to Columbia, South Carolina for his election night party in a race where most polls show him ahead of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. 

Saturday, 24 February 2024 05:15 PM
