Trump: Biden 'Surrounded by Some Very Bad Fascists'

President Joe Biden is "surrounded by some very bad fascists" and, as a result, has Americans "trapped" on an "express train barreling toward servitude and ruin," former President Donald Trump said during his speech Saturday at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland.

"We had things at a level that nobody's ever seen before," Trump said in his speech, which aired live on Newsmax and simulcast on the Newsmax2 online streaming platform. "We had no wars. We had defeated ISIS. We got rid of the worst terrorists in the world ... and then we had no wars for four years."

Trump's speech comes before he travels to Columbia, South Carolina, for primary election night in a contest he leads over former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. Rather than focus on that primary, Trump's speech centered around the expected upcoming fight with Biden.

"A vote for Trump is your ticket back to freedom," Trump said. "It's your passport out of tyranny, and it's your only escape from Joe Biden and his gang's fast track to hell. And in many ways, we're living in hell right now because the fact is Joe Biden is a threat to democracy."

Trump insisted he was standing before assembled conservatives as a "proud political dissident."

"I've been indicted more than Alfonse Capone," said Trump. "Scarface Al Capone. If he had dinner with you and he didn't like the smile on your face, he thought you were mocking him by smiling, you would be dead before you got home and said hello to your wife."

The indictments came, Trump said, because "they've weaponized government. They've weaponized the DOJ [Department of Justice] and the FBI. We've never had anything like this in this country, and it's a phenomenon that's taken place many times but in Third World countries."

And if Biden isn't stopped, the United States "won't even be a country."

The indictments, he said, were done to go after Biden's political opponent, but "our poll numbers have gone through the roof ... That wasn't supposed to happen."

Republicans, he added, "cannot let this weaponization go on" against the Republican Party, religion, or conservatives.

"Our country is no longer respected. We're laughed at all over the world," he said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com