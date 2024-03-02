Trump: 'Back in Love' With Club for Growth

Former President Donald Trump and the Club for Growth have reconciled. Trump declared during a speech at the organization's retreat that they are now "back in love," according to Politico.

The statement marks a significant turn in their relationship following a tumultuous period of discord.

The Club for Growth is a national network of over 500,000 pro-growth, limited-government Americans who believe prosperity and opportunity come from economic freedom, according to its website.

The reconciliation between Trump and David McIntosh, president of the Club for Growth, was evident during Trump's appearance at the retreat held at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Florida, according to Politico.

Trump's decision to address Club for Growth donors signifies a notable shift in their dynamic. The organization had previously clashed with Trump, notably during the 2022 election cycle, when they opposed his preferred candidates while backing opposition candidates in the Ohio Senate primary.

After previous disagreements, Trump and McIntosh appear to have discovered mutual understanding, as Trump has conveyed warm sentiments toward the organization and its members. According to an anonymous attendee, Trump said, "Now we're back in love; we're deeply in love."

During his speech on Friday evening, Trump referenced Republican megadonor Jeff Yass, another critical figure in the reconciliation process. Yass, who previously criticized Trump, played a pivotal role in inviting Trump to the retreat, according to Politico.

According to Forbes, Yass is an options trader worth over $27 billion. He expressed past reservations about Trump's candidacy in a 2022 interview with the Wall Street Journal.

Despite initially favoring other candidates, as reported by Politico, Yass's involvement in the reconciliation efforts may suggest a willingness to reassess his stance on Trump.

Trump's appearance at the Club for Growth retreat was characterized by lighthearted remarks, including jests about the short notice he received for the event.

McIntosh and Yass "gave me a lot of notice — like two hours" when they asked him to appear, Trump joked.