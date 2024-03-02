NY Times Poll: Trump Leads Biden by 5 Points

A recent survey conducted by The New York Times and Siena College reveals that former President Donald Trump has a five-point lead over President Joe Biden in a theoretical rematch for the presidency, The Hill reported.

In the poll of registered voters, 48% would cast their ballot for the former president if the 2024 presidential election were held today and the contenders were Trump and Biden.

Conversely, 43% expressed their preference for Biden in the same scenario.

The survey also uncovered a prevailing sentiment of dissatisfaction among registered voters, with 65% asserting that the country is on the wrong track, compared to only 24% who believe it is on the right track.

In addition to gauging voter preferences for potential future contests, the poll delved into past electoral behavior. Forty-four percent of respondents reported voting for Biden in the last presidential election; 34% cast their ballot for Trump; 18% did not vote.

The Times and Siena College polled 980 registered voters nationwide from Feb. 25 to 28, with 823 completing the survey. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points for all registered voters and plus or minus 4 percentage points for those who finished the full survey.