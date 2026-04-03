WH: Reports Trump Considering Firing Gabbard 'Fake News'

Reports that President Donald Trump is considering firing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard next is "fake news," the White House said Friday.

Trump "has total confidence in @DNIGabbard, and any insinuation otherwise is totally fake news," White House communications director Steven Cheung said in a post on X.

"The President has assembled the most talented and impactful Cabinet ever, and they have collectively delivered historic victories on behalf of the American people."

The Guardian on Thursday said Trump has privately asked Cabinet members in recent weeks whether he should replace Gabbard following her testimony last month before Congress, where she declined to condemn Joe Kent, who resigned after arguing that Iran did not pose an imminent threat to the United States.

Trump sharply criticized Kent, calling his departure "a good thing" and arguing that Iran's threat was clear to U.S. leaders and allies alike.

Asked Sunday whether he still had confidence in Gabbard's leadership, Trump responded, "Yeah, sure. I mean, she's a little bit different in her thought process than me, but that doesn't make somebody not available to serve."

Trump on Thursday fired Attorney General Pam Bondi. Last month, he reassigned Kristi Noem from Department of Homeland Security secretary to a lesser role as an envoy within the State Department.

Bondi's departure followed months of scrutiny over the Justice Department's handling of files related to the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking investigation and failed efforts to meet Trump's unwavering demands for criminal cases against his adversaries.

As Trump's own frustrations mounted, he began privately discussing firing Bondi, people familiar with the matter say.

"Pam Bondi is a Great American Patriot and a loyal friend, who faithfully served as my Attorney General over the past year," Trump said in a statement.

He added, "We love Pam, and she will be transitioning to a much needed and important new job in the private sector, to be announced at a date in the near future."