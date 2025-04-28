WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: polls | approval ratings | fake news | media | trump

Trump Blasts 'Fake Polls From Fake News Organizations'

Monday, 28 April 2025 10:26 AM EDT

President Donald Trump has called out liberal media pollsters for pushing anti-Trump narratives aimed at tarnishing his legacy at the 100-day mark.

"Great Pollster John McLaughlin, one of the most highly respected in the industry, has just stated that The Failing New York Times Poll, and the ABC/Washington Post Poll, about a person named Donald J. Trump, me, are fake polls from fake news organizations," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Monday morning.

"The New York Times has only 37% Trump 2024 voters, and the ABC/Washington Post Poll has only 34% Trump Voters, unheard of numbers unless looking for a negative result, which they are."

The ABC News poll used "adults" in the U.S. for their sample and only weighted "registered voters" from that pool of adults.

Ultimately, The ABC/Washington Post poll used their sample to share the narrative "Trump's approval rating is lower than for any past president at the 100-day mark in their first or second terms" just two days before Trump reaches that mark.

"These people should be investigated for election fraud, and add in the FoxNews pollster while you're at it," Trump's post continued. "They are negative criminals who apologize to their subscribers and readers after I win elections big, much bigger than their polls showed I would win, lose a lot of credibility, and then go on cheating and lying for the next cycle, only worse.

"They suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome, and there is nothing that anyone, or anything, can do about it. They are sick, almost only write negative stories about me no matter how well I am doing (99.9% at the border, best number ever!), and are truly the enemy of the people!

"I wish them well, but will continue to fight to, Make America Great Again!"

In an ensuing Truth Social post, Trump hit back at the "compromised and corrupt" media for unraveling America's long sought "free and fair 'press.'"

"We don't have a free and fair 'press' in this country anymore," Trump wrote. "We have a press that writes bad stories, and cheats, big, on polls. It is compromised and corrupt. Sad!"

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


