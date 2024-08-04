Trump Campaign: CBS Poll Skewed to Help Harris

The Trump campaign on Sunday blasted a CBS News/YouGov poll, saying it manipulated its latest poll to inflate results that help Vice President Kamala Harris.

Poll results announced earlier Sunday showed former President Donald Trump and Harris, who are expected to oppose each other in the November election, are tied in key battleground states.

However, the CBS News/YouGov results showed Harris with a 1-point edge (50% to 49%) in a head-to-head matchup.

The Trump campaign said the poll's methodology and breakdown of respondents were changed from those used for a July 18 survey to benefit Harris.

For example, the share of participating liberal voters increased from 28.5% of the respondents on the July 18 poll to 30.2% in the Aug. 4 poll. A lower share of moderates (31.8% on July 18 to 30.3% on Aug. 4) participated.

Also, self-identified conservatives comprised 36.7% of the 2,247 respondents for July 18 and just 35.5% of the 3,102 respondents for Aug. 4.

Another difference: the Aug. 4 margin of error was plus/minus 2.1 percentage points after being 2.7 for the July 18 survey.

The Trump campaign insists that had CBS News/YouGov maintained the same weighted shares for ideology — which it did for age, race, sex, and partisanship — Trump would be ahead 51%-49% in the latest survey.

"The Fake News Media continue to help dangerously liberal Kamala hide her record of economic failure and soft on crime policies. Now, as this analysis shows they'll even put a finger on the scale of polling to inflate results for her," Trump campaign senior adviser Brian Hughes said in a statement.

"This analysis is why the American people are seeing through it and will not allow this national gaslighting campaign to win. Despite this manipulated result, from CBS/YouGov it's worth noting that in July and August of 2020, their data showed Biden leading by 10 nationally, reflecting a net positive movement of almost +10 to President Trump this election cycle."

Despite the survey adjustments, the latest CBS News/YouGov survey shows Trump continues to hold a sizable lead with voters who said they'll be better off financially under him and with those who said his policies would decrease the number of migrants crossing the southern border.