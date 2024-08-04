CBS Poll: Trump, Harris Tied in Battleground States

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, who are expected to oppose each other in the November election, are tied in key battleground states, according to a new poll published Sunday.

Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, and Harris, the presumptive Democrat nominee, are tied in the swing states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Arizona, according to the latest CBS/YouGov poll.

The former president has a 1-point lead in Wisconsin and 3-point leads in Georgia and North Carolina, while Harris has a 2-point lead in Nevada, according to the survey.

Nationally, Trump trails by only a point (50% to 49%) in a head-to-head matchup despite Harris enjoying a honeymoon period with much of the mainstream media since she replaced President Joe Biden as the Democratic Party's expected nominee.

Harris holds a 2-point lead when third party candidates are included.

Biden announced July 21 that he was ending his reelection bid. Harris is expected to accept the nomination during the Democratic Party's Aug 19-22 convention in Chicago.

Trump continues to hold a sizable lead on voters who say they'll be better off financially under him and with those saying his policies would decrease the number of migrants crossing the southern border.

Asked whether their policies would make voters better off financially, Trump outperforms Harris 45% to 25%.

More than half (54%) say Harris' border policies would increase the number of migrants crossing the border, and a whopping 72% say Trump's policies would decrease the number of illegal crossings.

Despite Harris and other Democrats claiming Trump would try to ban abortion nationally, nearly half the respondents said the former president will leave the issue to the states.

Interestingly, 85% of Democrats and 88% of Republicans say they will vote, compared to 81% of Democrats and 90% of Republicans last month when Biden remained in the race.

Among Black voters, 74% said they would "definitely" vote compared to 58% when Biden was the nominee. Harris has 81% support among Black voters, compared to 73% support for Biden, the CBS Poll//YouGov poll found.

Harris also leads Trump by 9 points among women — a larger margin than Biden did — while holding roughly the same support (45%) the president had among men.

The CBS News/YouGov poll was conducted July 30-Aug. 2 among roughly 3,100 registered voters nationwide. It has a margin of error of plus/minus 2.1 percentage points.