Luntz: Trump Can End Harris' Campaign With One Question

Pollster and strategist Frank Luntz said in a post on X that former President Donald Trump could undermine Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign by asking voters one question: "Can you name one thing she accomplished as vice president?"

During his appearance on FOX 11 Los Angeles' "The Issue Is Show," Luntz said focusing on Harris' record rather than personal attacks would be an effective strategy for Trump in the upcoming election.

"People don't like it when politicians attack each other. Accountability? Yes. Attacks? No," Luntz said, according to The Daily Caller.

When asked about the specific wording Trump should use, Luntz said: "Can you name one thing she did as vice president? And leave it at that."

He reiterated, "Can you name one thing she accomplished as vice president? Ten words.

"She was No. 2 in this country, and she was given the responsibility for immigration ... How's immigration working out? ... How successful has she been? What else did [President] Joe Biden task her to do?

"In our lifetime, we've seen Dick Cheney — who was arguably as powerful as the president — vice president. And Joe Biden, when he was vice president, had specific responsibilities under the Obama administration. She did nothing," he said.

Luntz critiqued Harris' projects that have failed to materialize, pointing out that these efforts have not gained significant traction despite promoting several key administration initiatives, such as green school bus and broadband programs.

The administration has faced challenges in handling immigration, with over 6.7 million illegal migrant encounters reported at the southern border, according to the House committees on Homeland Security and Oversight and Accountability. Biden had tasked Harris with addressing the root causes of immigration, which she attributed to issues such as a "lack of climate adaptation."