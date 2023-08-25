Trump Team Threatens to Retaliate on Merch Knockoffs

Donald Trump's 2024 campaign is threatening to retaliate against knockoff memorabilia and those using the former president's iconic mug shot to make money.

Chris LaCivita, one of Trump's senior advisers, issued the strong warning through his social media X account Thursday night.

"If you are a campaign, PAC [political action committee], scammer and you try raising money off the mugshot of @realDonaldTrump and you have not received prior permission ... we are coming after you," LaCivita assured. "You will not scam donors."

On Trump's official website, supporters can purchase clothes and other items featuring the mug shot and the phrase "Never Surrender," including two-for-one $15 koozies, $34 T-shirts, $25 coffee mugs, and $28 posters.

Meanwhile, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame & Museum said Friday it would enshrine the shot in its latest collection of special edition figures. It is unclear whether the museum consulted Trump's campaign.

"The Trump bobblehead features the former president's unsmiling, scowling mug shot on a base bearing his name," the museum stated, according to The Hill. "Glaring into the camera, Trump's brow is furrowed, his jaw clenched, and his red tied knotted tightly."