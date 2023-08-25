Trump's Mug Shot to Be Sold as Bobblehead

Former President Donald Trump's infamous Fulton County Jail mug shot will soon become a bobblehead people can buy.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in an announcement Friday said the bobblehead is available for pre-order at its online store for $30.

"Whether you are a Donald Trump backer or detractor, the first mug shot of a former president is a historic moment that deserves a bobblehead," National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. "The mug shot will likely be one of the most iconic images, and a bobblehead commemorating the moment is sure to be popular!"

Other bobbleheads produced by the museum include King Charles III, Amelia Earhart, and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

"The Trump bobblehead features the former president's unsmiling, scowling mug shot on a base bearing his name," the museum said in its press release. "Glaring into the camera, Trump's brow is furrowed, his jaw clenched, and his red tied knotted tightly."

Trump posed for a mug shot Thursday as he surrendered inside a jail in Atlanta on charges that he illegally schemed to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

The booking photo instantly becomes part of the former president's legacy as he confronts criminal charges in four American cities while seeking to reclaim the White House.

His aides swiftly seized on the image, fundraising off the first mug shot in American history of a former president as representative of the persecution they contend Trump is encountering. His opponents, meanwhile, are likely to use it to remind voters he faces dozens of felony charges.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.